SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $207,207.00 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $207,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,015.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,033,000 after purchasing an additional 155,121 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in SI-BONE by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 605,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SI-BONE by 13.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SI-BONE by 41.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 809,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 237,400 shares during the period.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

