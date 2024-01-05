Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after buying an additional 92,354 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 178.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,202,000 after buying an additional 27,972 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $338.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.92. The stock has a market cap of $336.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

