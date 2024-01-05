Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $26,533,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simmons First National by 16.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after buying an additional 911,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after buying an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Simmons First National by 1,489.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 596,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 559,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 56.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after buying an additional 376,371 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,730.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Shoptaw acquired 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $196.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

