Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth about $63,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 63,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 6.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 79,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 76.8% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 151,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 65,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Price Performance

WIT stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIT

About Wipro

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.