Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $168,000 in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PML. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

