Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 973 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.82.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $267.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.40. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.85 and a twelve month high of $279.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,112.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.52, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,867,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,152 shares of company stock worth $31,838,238 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

