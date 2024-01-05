Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 256.7% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 18,240,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,344 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 70.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth $64,910,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth $31,435,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 39.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,481,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

CLVT opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

CLVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

