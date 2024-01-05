Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,248 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $871,657,000 after purchasing an additional 361,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after purchasing an additional 163,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,993,000 after buying an additional 134,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in F5 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,538,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,011 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,497. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $171.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.39. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $180.70.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. F5’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.55.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

