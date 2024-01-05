Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,655.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 209,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 197,787 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 515,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 74,840 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

