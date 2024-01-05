Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KTF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 142,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $8.93 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.0265 dividend. This is an increase from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

