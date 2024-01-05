Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $112,000 Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MVF opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

