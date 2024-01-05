Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $178,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MQY. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MQY opened at $12.26 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.