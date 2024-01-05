Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

MYD opened at $10.76 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.