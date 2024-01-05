Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
MYD opened at $10.76 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
