Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 439 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

