Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $291,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $372.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.65. Pool Co. has a one year low of $296.89 and a one year high of $423.97.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.84%.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.82.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

