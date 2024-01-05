Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 439 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $54.17 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

