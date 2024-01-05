Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 117 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 30.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $259,000. KCL Capital L.P. increased its stake in HubSpot by 100.0% in the second quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.57.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $530.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $267.99 and a one year high of $593.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of -147.29 and a beta of 1.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,068,155. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

