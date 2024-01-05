Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

NYSE:CFG opened at $32.31 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

