Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 148 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,931,098,000 after purchasing an additional 87,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 98,061.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,618,000 after purchasing an additional 206,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $72.87 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

