Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 234 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 280.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $249.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.80. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $312.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.65.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

