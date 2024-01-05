SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 110.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SLG opened at $44.42 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.22%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

