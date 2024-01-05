Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Jolene Lau Marshall Sells 2,247 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $103,362.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32.

Smartsheet Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $44.05 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

Further Reading

