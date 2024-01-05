Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,558 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $27.93 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

