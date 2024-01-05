S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $427.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $427.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

S&P Global stock opened at $429.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $136.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.37. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $443.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

