Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives $41.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.55.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE:SRC opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.35. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $44.65.
Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 153.14%.
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.
