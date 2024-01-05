Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £16,329.31 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 70,997 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £16,329.31 ($20,793.72).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Thomas Spain sold 8,657 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £1,991.11 ($2,535.48).

On Thursday, November 30th, Thomas Spain acquired 13,580 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £3,259.20 ($4,150.26).

On Tuesday, November 28th, Thomas Spain acquired 350,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($106,965.49).

On Friday, November 24th, Thomas Spain acquired 2,000,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £480,000 ($611,231.38).

On Tuesday, November 21st, Thomas Spain bought 2,000,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £480,000 ($611,231.38).

On Thursday, November 9th, Thomas Spain bought 15,825 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £4,272.75 ($5,440.91).

On Thursday, November 2nd, Thomas Spain sold 11,790 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £3,065.40 ($3,903.48).

On Monday, October 30th, Thomas Spain sold 50,096 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £13,024.96 ($16,585.97).

On Friday, October 27th, Thomas Spain purchased 48,716 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £12,666.16 ($16,129.07).

On Tuesday, October 24th, Thomas Spain sold 70,618 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £18,360.68 ($23,380.47).

Staffline Group Price Performance

Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.30) on Friday. Staffline Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 22.10 ($0.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 43.64 ($0.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,350.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

