Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 96 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 350.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $479.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.34 and a 12 month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

