Steve Rai Sells 8,879 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $28,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Rai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackBerry alerts:

On Thursday, December 21st, Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20.

BlackBerry Trading Down 2.3 %

BB opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackBerry

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 348,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in BlackBerry by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 113,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.