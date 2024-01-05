Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,948 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.
JOANN Stock Down 5.8 %
JOAN stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.93. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $539.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that JOANN will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of JOANN
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JOAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on JOAN
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JOANN
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.