StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.07. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.94% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

