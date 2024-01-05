StockNews.com Downgrades Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Sell

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.88.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of CLB opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $797.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 43.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 33.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.