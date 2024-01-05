StockNews.com Downgrades Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) to Hold

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $395.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $168.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Greenlight Capital Re

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

