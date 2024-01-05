StockNews.com Downgrades Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) to Hold

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $395.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $168.22 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greenlight Capital Re
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.