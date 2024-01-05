StockNews.com Downgrades Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Hold

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $127.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

