StockNews.com Downgrades Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Hold

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Lakeland Industries Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $127.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.48.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries Company Profile
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.
