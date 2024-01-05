StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.11.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
