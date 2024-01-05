StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CYCC has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CYCC

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.65. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -26.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.