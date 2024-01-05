StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.70.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth $236,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile



Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

