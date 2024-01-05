StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

