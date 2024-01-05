StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.98. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
