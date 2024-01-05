StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.98. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLSS. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

