StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NTZ stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.
