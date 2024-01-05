StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
