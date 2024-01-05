StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimumBank Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OptimumBank by 86.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

