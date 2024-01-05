StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Provident Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $90.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.47. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in Provident Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

