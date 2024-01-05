StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RGLS

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.