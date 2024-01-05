StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,503,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 27.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,522,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after buying an additional 325,917 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,574.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 384,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 361,243 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 150,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 214,166 shares during the period.

About World Fuel Services

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

