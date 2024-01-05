StockNews.com Upgrades Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) to Buy

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLF. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,743,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,251,000 after acquiring an additional 621,937 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $4,799,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,282,000 after purchasing an additional 820,957 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,580,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,494,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

