StockNews.com Upgrades Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) to Buy

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Morningstar Price Performance

MORN opened at $273.34 on Wednesday. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $289.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $107,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,710.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total value of $1,734,252.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $107,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,710.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,894 shares of company stock worth $30,441,746. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Morningstar by 90.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Morningstar by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

