StockNews.com Upgrades Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to “Buy”

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

