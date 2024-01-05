Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 730 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

