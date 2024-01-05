Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 99 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock opened at $227.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

