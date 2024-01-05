Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,026 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 41,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $92.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.86. The company has a market cap of $151.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

