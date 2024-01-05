Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

View Our Latest Report on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.